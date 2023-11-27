Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra live images show flat display and curved frame

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra is launching in January, according to recent rumours; however, before the official reveal, hands-on images have appeared online.

DavidMa05368498 posted the leaks on X (formerly Twitter); however, they were confirmed by the well-known leaker Ice Universe.

It has been confirmed that this is the real Galaxy S24 Ultra. Photos from @DavidMa05368498 pic.twitter.com/PkaFZtkmOc — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) November 24, 2023

The images show that the handset sports a flatter display with a slightly curved frame. Reports indicate that the handset will sport a titanium build, making it lighter than the S23 Ultra, similar to the iPhone 15 Pro series.

The S24 Ultra is rumoured to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chips, a new speaker grill, and an S Pen that matches the device to the device.

Rumours indicate that Samsung might launch the Galaxy S24 series on January 17th in the U.S.

Source: DavidMa05368498, Ice Universe