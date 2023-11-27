PlayStation ‘End of Year’ deals offer up to 75 percent off hundreds of games

PlayStation has kicked off an ‘End of Year’ sale offering up to 75 percent off nearly 3,000 games and add-ons.
Some of the highlights include:
- Alan Wake Remastered (PS4/PS5) — $19.99 (regularly $39.99)
- Cuphead & The Delicious Last Course (PS4/PS5) — $25.19 (regularly $35.99)
- Dead Space Digital Deluxe Edition (PS5) — $49.99 (regularly $99.99)
- Diablo II Resurrected (PS4/PS5) — $19.79 (regularly $59.99)
- EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Edition (PS4/PS5) — $64.99 (regularly $129.99)
- Hogwarts Legacy: Digital Deluxe Edition (PS4/PS5) — $59.99 (regularly $99.99)
- Like a Dragon: Ishin! (PS4/PS5) — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- NHL 24 X-Factor Edition (PS4/PS5) — $64.99 (regularly $129.99)
- Octopath Traveler II (PS4/PS5) — $55.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Sonic Frontiers (PS4/PS5) — $31.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Sonic Superstars (PS4/PS5) — $55.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves (PS5) — $25.99 (regularly $64.99)
The list of End of Year deals can be found here. The promotion runs until December 20th.
Image credit: Sega