Northwestel is the new telephone service provider in Atlin, B.C.

Northwestel is now the telephone service provider for Atlin, B.C., taking over the role from Telus.

In a press release, the Bell-owned company says phone calls will travel over its northern network and systems. Residents will pay $26.08 each month for basic phone services.

“This transition represents a significant step forward in our quest to bring high-quality connectivity to the heart of our community,” Charmaine Thom, spokesperson for Taku River Tlingit First Nation, said.

Cellular services and fibre internet will also come to the community as Taku River Tlingit First Nation, Northwestel, and Bell Mobility work on funding proposals.

“Atlin is a part of the north, it just makes sense for them to be a part of the Northwestel family too,” Curtis Shaw, the president of Northwestel, said. “Our vision is to upgrade Atlin to full fibre-to-the-home internet so they can get the same fast, unlimited internet and live TV as our other Yukon communities have.”

According to a letter from the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC), the provider change went into effect on November 23rd and applies to residential and business telephone services.

