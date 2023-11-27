Select Fitbit devices are up to 40 percent off for Cyber Monday

While Google has pulled Fitbit out of several markets, Canada is still going strong with its sales of the fitness and activity tracker. Now could be the time to score one as the deals for Cyber Monday bring savings of up to 41 percent.

Here are Fitbit’s deals:

Check out these deals at Amazon Canada.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.