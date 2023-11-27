Canadian universities and Ericsson to secure 5G networks with AI

Ericsson has partnered with Concordia University, the University of Manitoba, and the University of Waterloo to create secure 5G networks through artificial intelligence (AI) and automation.

The initiative will lead to the detection, protection, and prevention of attacks on 5G (and ensuing 6G) networks. Platforms running mobile networks are “highly critical components within national infrastructures,” Ericsson notes in the press release, given they support critical infrastructure across several sectors.

“5G networks already ensure extremely high levels of resilience,” the company says. “However, the adoption of new business contexts and use cases at scale will also place unprecedented new demands on the network, generating complex security and privacy requirements, as well as a growth in potentially unsecure devices.”

The work is part of the Canadian government’s Cyber Security Innovation Network (CSIN) program, which has $80 million in funding to provide for cybersecurity projects across the country.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Ericsson Canada