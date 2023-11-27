$34/40GB customers might be able to get the 50GB Black Friday plan if they hurry [Update]

Black Friday shoppers who nabbed the seemingly excellent $34/mo 40GB plan on offer from many wireless providers might be pretty upset about the 50GB version of the plan that materialized over the weekend, and justifiably so. However, some customers might be able to get the 50GB version before it goes away at the end of today.

Rogers-owned Fido confirmed to MobileSyrup that customers who bought the $34/40GB plan can upgrade to the 50GB version for free. However, they would have to do so before the $34/50GB plan expires at the end of the day today.

Similarly, iPhone in Canada reported that some Koodo customers with the $34/40GB plan were able to get a $0 10GB data add-on to bring them up to 50GB of data. MobileSyrup has not been able to confirm if this is the case, and as of writing, parent company Telus had not responded to questions about this.

Update 27/11/2023 at 4:01pm ET: Virgin confirmed to MobileSyrup that its $35/50GB plan is only available for new activations and that November 27th is the last day to get the plan.

It’s possible that customers may be able to switch through their provider’s online self-serve portal or by contacting customer support, but there might be fees or charges associated with switching.

