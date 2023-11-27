Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale has the best smart TV deals for your budget

If you are looking for a new TV to upgrade your home entertainment system, you might want to check out Amazon Canada’s Cyber Monday sale.

With the promotion, you can find a variety of smart TVs from different brands and sizes, all at discounted prices. Whether you want a 32-inch or a 65-inch TV, a full HD or a 4K resolution, an LED or a QLED display, you can find the perfect TV for your needs under $300, under $500, and under $1,000.

Check out some of the deals below:

Under $300

Hisense 32A4H – 32-inch Smart 1080P Full HD Android TV with DTS Virtual X, Game & Sports Modes, Chromecast Built-in, Alexa Compatibility: Available for $197.96

Hisense 32A4KV – 32-inch Smart Full Array HD VIDAA TV with DTS TruSurround (Canada Model) 2023: $157.99 (regularly $177.99)

Hisense 40A4KV – 40-inch Smart Full HD TV 1080P VIDAA Television with DTS TruSurround (Canada Model) 2023: $227.99 (regularly $247.99)

Samsung UN32N5300AFXZC 32-inch 1080p Full HD Smart LED TV, Glossy Black [Canada Version]: $248 (regularly $298)

Philips Roku TV 43-inch FHD 1080p 4000 Series LED-LCD Smart TV (43PFL4523/F6), Alexa Compatible: $261.99 (regularly $289.99)

Under $500

TCL 43-Inch Class S4 4K LED Smart TV with Roku TV (43S450R-CA, 2023 Model), Dolby Vision, HDR, Dolby Atmos, Works with Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit Compatibility, Streaming UHD Television: $298.97 (regularly $329.99)

Hisense 50A68H – 50-inch Smart Ultra HD 4K Dolby Vision HDR10 Google TV with Bluetooth, Voice Remote (Canada Model): $378 (regularly $398)

Hisense 55A68H – 55-inch Smart Ultra HD 4K Dolby Vision HDR10 Google TV with Bluetooth, Voice Remote (Canada Model): $418 (regularly $468)

TCL 50-Inch Class S4 4K LED Smart TV with Roku TV (50S450R-CA, 2023 Model), Dolby Vision, HDR, Dolby Atmos, Works with Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit Compatibility, Streaming UHD Television: $378.97 (regularly $39.99)

Hisense 58A68H – 58-inch Smart Ultra HD 4K Dolby Vision HDR10 Google TV with Bluetooth, Voice Remote (Canada Model): $428 (regularly $498)

Hisense 65A68H – 65-inch Smart Ultra HD 4K Dolby Vision HDR10 Google TV with Bluetooth, Voice Remote (Canada Model): Available for $598

TCL 55-Inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV with Google TV (55Q650G-CA, 2023 Model) Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR Pro+, Game Accelerator Enhanced Gaming, Voice Remote, Works with Alexa, Streaming UHD Television: $498 (regularly $549.99)

Under $1,000

LG 65-Inch 4K Smart TV UQ7590 Series Alexa Built-in 65-inch (3840 x 2160), Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI, AI-Powered 4K, Cloud Gaming (65UQ7590): $797.99 (regularly $897.99)

SAMSUNG 55-Inch Class Crystal UHD CU7000 Series PurColor, Object Tracking Sound Lite, Q-Symphony, 4K Upscaling, HDR, Gaming Hub, Smart TV – [UN55CU7000FXZC][Canada Version] (2023): $597.99 (regularly $748)

SAMSUNG 65-Inch Class Crystal UHD CU7000 Series PurColor, Object Tracking Sound Lite, Q-Symphony, 4K Upscaling, HDR, Gaming Hub, Smart TV – [UN65CU7000FXZC][Canada Version] (2023): $797.99 (regularly $898)

SAMSUNG 50-Inch Class Crystal UHD CU7000 Series PurColor, Object Tracking Sound Lite, Q-Symphony, 4K Upscaling, HDR, Gaming Hub, Smart TV – [UN50CU7000FXZC][Canada Version] (2023): $527.99 (regularly $648)

Hisense 65U68K- 65-inch Smart 4K ULED Google TV with Quantum Dot Technology (Canada Model) 2023: $668 (regularly $798)

SAMSUNG 32-Inch Class QLED The Frame LS03C Series, Quantum HDR, Art Mode, Anti-Reflection Matte Display, Wall Mount Included, Smart TV w/Alexa Built-in – QN32LS03CBFXZC [Canada Version] (2023): $598 (regularly $697.99)

SAMSUNG 43-Inch Class QLED The Frame Series – Quantum HDR, Art Mode, Anti-Reflection Matte Display, Smart TV with Alexa Built-in – QN43LS03BAFXZC [Canada Version]: $997.99 (regularly $1,098)3

Find all of Amazon’s Cyber Monday TV deals here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.