New Netflix Originals in December 2023

Each month, Netflix adds new original content to its platform.

This December shows and movies like Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire, The Crown: Season 6, Part 2 and Pokémon Concierge are hitting Netflix.

This article is curated for those who aren’t interested in knowing that movies like 21 Jump Street or The F Word are coming to Netflix and want to know more about what Netflix is bringing to the table this month.

If you want to know everything coming to Netflix in December, check it out here.

December 1st

May December

Sweet Home: Season 2 (KR)

December 3rd

Welcome to Samdal-ri (KR)

December 4th

Dew Drop Diaries: Season 2

December 5th

Stavros Halkias: Fat Rascal

December 6th

Blood Coast (FR)

Christmas as Usual (NO)

December 7th

Analog Squad (TH)

The Archies (IN)

Hilda: Season 3

I Hate Christmas: Season 2 (IT)

High Tides (BE)

My Life With the Walter Boys

NAGA (SA)

World War II: From the Frontlines (GB)

December 8th

Blood Vessel (NG)

Leave the World Behind

Women on the Edge (AR)

December 12th

Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only

Single’s Inferno: Season 3 (KR)

Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team

December 13th

1670 (PL)

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 5

The Influencer (CO)

Se Eu Fosse: Luisa Sonza (BR)

December 14th

As the Crow Flies: Season 2 (TR)

The Crown: Season 6 Part 2 (GB)

Yu Yu Hakusho (JP)

December 15th

Carol & The End of the World

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget (GB)

Face to Face with ETA: Conversations with a Terrorist (ES)

Familia (MX)

December 19th

Trevor Noah: Where Was I

December 20th

Cinda la Regia: The High School Years (MX)

Love is Blind Brazil: After the Alter (BZ)

Maestro

Taming of the Shrewd 2 (PL)`

December 21st

Like Flowers in Sand (KR)

Supa Team 4: Season 2

December 22nd

Gyeongseong Creature: Season 1 Part 1 (KR)

Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire

December 24th

A Vampire in the Family (BR)

The Manny (MX)

December 25th

Ricky Gervais: Armageddon (GB)

December 26th

Thank You, I’m Sorry (SE)

December 27th

Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare (GB)

December 28th

Pokémon Concierge (JP)

December 29th