New Netflix Originals in December 2023

Each month, Netflix adds new original content to its platform.
This December shows and movies like Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire, The Crown: Season 6, Part 2 and Pokémon Concierge are hitting Netflix.
This article is curated for those who aren’t interested in knowing that movies like 21 Jump Street or The F Word are coming to Netflix and want to know more about what Netflix is bringing to the table this month.
If you want to know everything coming to Netflix in December, check it out here.
December 1st
- May December
- Sweet Home: Season 2 (KR)
December 3rd
- Welcome to Samdal-ri (KR)
December 4th
- Dew Drop Diaries: Season 2
December 5th
- Stavros Halkias: Fat Rascal
December 6th
- Blood Coast (FR)
- Christmas as Usual (NO)
December 7th
- Analog Squad (TH)
- The Archies (IN)
- Hilda: Season 3
- I Hate Christmas: Season 2 (IT)
- High Tides (BE)
- My Life With the Walter Boys
- NAGA (SA)
- World War II: From the Frontlines (GB)
December 8th
- Blood Vessel (NG)
- Leave the World Behind
- Women on the Edge (AR)
December 12th
- Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only
- Single’s Inferno: Season 3 (KR)
- Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team
December 13th
- 1670 (PL)
- Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 5
- The Influencer (CO)
- Se Eu Fosse: Luisa Sonza (BR)
December 14th
- As the Crow Flies: Season 2 (TR)
- The Crown: Season 6 Part 2 (GB)
- Yu Yu Hakusho (JP)
December 15th
- Carol & The End of the World
- Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget (GB)
- Face to Face with ETA: Conversations with a Terrorist (ES)
- Familia (MX)
December 19th
- Trevor Noah: Where Was I
December 20th
- Cinda la Regia: The High School Years (MX)
- Love is Blind Brazil: After the Alter (BZ)
- Maestro
- Taming of the Shrewd 2 (PL)`
December 21st
- Like Flowers in Sand (KR)
- Supa Team 4: Season 2
December 22nd
- Gyeongseong Creature: Season 1 Part 1 (KR)
- Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire
December 24th
- A Vampire in the Family (BR)
- The Manny (MX)
December 25th
- Ricky Gervais: Armageddon (GB)
December 26th
- Thank You, I’m Sorry (SE)
December 27th
- Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare (GB)
December 28th
- Pokémon Concierge (JP)
December 29th
- Berlin (ES)