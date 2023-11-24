Koodo’s new Black Friday plans include $34/40GB, $40/50GB and $55/70GB

Telus-owned Koodo kicked off Black Friday with several improved plan options, offering more data, cheaper prices, or both.

Here are the significant new options:

$34/40GB 4G (previously $34/30GB)

$40/50GB 4G (previously $40/40GB)

$55/70GB 5G (previously, there were $55/mo plans with 50GB and 60GB of data)

$60/80GB 5G (previously $65/60GB)

These changes are all-around very solid options, with some rivalling Black Friday 2022’s $45/50GB plan. And even better, these plans don’t appear to be tied to any limited-time price discounts like they were last year.

Unfortunately, many of the above plans are limited to bring-your-own-phone (BYOP) customers only. Those looking to get a phone from Koodo will have to pick between the $55/70GB or $60/80GB plans.

At the time of writing, other providers hadn’t matched Koodo’s plans, though it’s worth noting Virgin Plus already offered a $55/70GB 5G plan.

