Google claims Pixel 8 display bumps don’t impact performance or durability

Google has provided a statement regarding an issue some Pixel 8 and 8 Pro owners have noticed on their smartphones’ display.

A small number of users have noticed strange circular bumps forming near the top edge of the Pixel 8’s screen. In most reported cases, the bumps can be seen when the device is off. They’re located off to the sides of the front-facing camera. It’s also worth pointing out that the bumps are difficult to see unless in direct light.

A Google spokesperson has provided a statement, stating that issue will not impact the device’s performance (via 9to5Google). “Pixel 8 phones have a new display,” the spokesperson said. “When the screen is turned off, not in use and in specific lighting conditions, some users may see impressions from components in the device that look like small bumps. There is no functional impact to Pixel 8 performance or durability.”

Of course, some users are still left feeling concerned. Google’s warranty program for Pixel 8 Pro lasts 12 months following purchase. While the circular bumps may not pose an immediate issue, they may impact the device and its Gorilla Glass Victus 2 cover glass over time.

Unfortunately, Google has not indicated why the bumps appear in the first place. While purely speculative, it’s believed that the surface the display rests on may be uneven. This could have components pressing against the cover glass, making indents over time. Alternatively, it could be from the manufacturing side and something that was overlooked upon fulfillment.

Currently, there’s no evidence suggesting that affected users will see a degraded experience interacting with the screen.

It’s said some affected users have reached out to Google for replacements. It’s unknown how Google is handling exchanges based on this issue.

