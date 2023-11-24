Freedom Mobile adds $34/40GB 5G plan

Vidéotron-owned Freedom Mobile has improved on its plan options for Black Friday with some very intriguing deals. Below, you can find a list of Freedom’s latest plans, all of which include a $5/mo bring-your-own-phone (BYOP) credit and a $5/mo Digital Discount (applied for using automatic payments). The BYOP credit lasts 24 months.

$34/mo 40GB 5G Canada

$40/mo 50GB 5G Canada

$45/mo 50GB 5G Canada, U.S.

$50/mo 60GB 5G Canada, U.S. and Mexico

Additionally, Freedom still has its $65/mo ‘Roam Beyond’ plan, which includes 60GB of 5G data and roaming in 73 destinations. The price includes the $5/mo Digital Discount but no BYOP discount. You can learn more about this plan here. And if you’re curious how Freedom’s 5G holds up, check out our investigation here.

You can find Freedom’s plans here.

