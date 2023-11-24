fbpx
Deals

Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro are up to 27 percent off for Black Friday

Ian Hardy
Nov 24, 20236:40 AM EST 0 comments
AirPods Pro (2nd-Gen)

Apple has come to the table with discounts on select models of AirPods. If you’re into the market of saving up to 27 percent, then check out these deals:

More here on Amazon Canada.

Source: Amazon Canada

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that help fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Comments