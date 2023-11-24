Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro are up to 27 percent off for Black Friday

Apple has come to the table with discounts on select models of AirPods. If you’re into the market of saving up to 27 percent, then check out these deals:
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) for $129 (save 27%)
- Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) with Lightning Charging Case for $198 (save 13%)
- Apple AirPods Max for $649 (save 13%)
More here on Amazon Canada.
Source: Amazon Canada
