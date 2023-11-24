Amazon Canada ‘Black Friday’ tech deals are now live

Amazon Canada has gone live with its ‘Black Friday’ deals and a plethora of discounts have arrived. Check them all out below and let us know what you find as well.

Smartphones

Headphones, earbuds and speakers

Amazon devices

Smartwatch and fitness trackers

Gaming

Check out all the deals here at Amazon Canada.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.