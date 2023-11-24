Amazon Canada ‘Black Friday’ tech deals are now live

Amazon Canada has gone live with its ‘Black Friday’ deals and a plethora of discounts have arrived. Check them all out below and let us know what you find as well.
Smartphones
- Pixel 7 — 128GB — ‘Snow’ for $499 (save 38%)
- Pixel 7 — 128GB — ‘Lemongrass’ for $499 (save 38%)
- Pixel 7 Pro — ‘Hazel’ for $879 (save 25%)
- Pixel 7 Pro — 128GB for $879 (save 25%)
- Pixel 8 — 128GB — ‘Obsidian’ for $749 (save 21%)
- Pixel 8 — 128GB — ‘Hazel’ for $749 (save 21%)
- Pixel 8 — 128GB — ‘Rose’ for $749 (save 21%)
- Pixel 8 Pro — 128GB — ‘Bay’ for $1,099 (save 19%)
- Pixel 8 Pro — 128GB — ‘Porcelain’ for $1,099 (save 19%)
- Pixel 8 Pro — 128GB — ‘Obsidian’ for $1,099 (save 19%)
- Galaxy S23 — 128GB — ‘Green’ for $879 (save 20%)
- Galaxy S23 — 256GB — Ultra 5G ‘Green’ for $1,429 (save 13%)
- Galaxy S23 Ultra — 512GB — ‘Lavender’ for $1,669 (save 12%)
- Galaxy S23 FE ‘Graphite’ for $649 (save 25%)
- Galaxy Z Flip 5 — 256GB for $1,079 (save 17%)
- Galaxy Z Fold 5 — 512GB for $2,209 (Save 14%)
- Galaxy Z Fold 5 — 256GB for $2,049 (save 15%)
- Galaxy S23+ 5G — 256GB — ‘Green’ for $1,179 (save 16%)
Headphones, earbuds and speakers
- Up to 19% off Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) with Lightning Charging Case
- Up to 20% off Sony Headphones and Speakers
- Up to 50% off JBL Headphones and Speakers
- Up to 34% off Bose noise cancelling headphones & earbuds
- Up to 40% off soundcore headphones
- Up to 55% off Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones
Amazon devices
- Save up to 52% on Blink Smart Home Security Doorbells and Cameras
- Up to 60% off Echo Smart Speakers and Smart Home Bundles
- Up to 45% off Echo Show Devices and Smart Home Bundles
- Up to 32% off Amazon Fire Tablets for the Whole Family
- Up to 50% off Fire TV Devices
- Up to 42% off RING Doorbells, Cameras, and Bundles
- Up to 50% off Fire TV Stick Lite
- Up to 50% off Echo buds
- Up to 36% off Save on Amazon Luna Gaming
Smartwatch and fitness trackers
- Up to 32% off Fitbit Health & Fitness Inspire 3 Trackers and Sense 2 Smartwatches
- Up to 40% off Fitbit Health & Fitness Trackers and Smartwatches
- Up to 12% off Apple Watch SE (2nd gen) GPS
- Up to 32% off Garmin Smartwatches and Navigation Devices
Gaming
- 11% off PlayStation NEW Slim Console with Marvel’s Spider-man bundle
- Up to 38% off Logitech Gaming Gear
- Up to 38% off First-party Nintendo Switch games
- 17% off Meta Quest 2
- Up to 17% off PlayStation accessories
- Up to 20% off Xbox Wireless Controllers
- Up to 50% off Games from Square-Enix
Check out all the deals here at Amazon Canada.
