Virgin Plus bumps $55/mo plan to 70GB of 5G data

Bell-owned Virgin Plus’ lone 5G plan just got a little better.

When early Black Friday deals started cropping up, Virgin offered a $65/mo 60GB 5G plan with a $10/mo credit for 24 months, making it $55.

Now, the plan is still $55/mo, but there’s no credit involved, which means the price shouldn’t jump up to $65 after two years. Naturally, there’s nothing to stop Virgin from increasing the price anyway. The provider even notes right under the price on its website that it “may increase during subscription.”

It’s worth noting that the price change only applies for BYOP customers — those looking to get a phone will still get a $65/mo plan discounted by $10/mo for 24 months.

Anyway, the plan also got a bump in data, going from 60GB to 70GB. That makes the plan a bit more appealing than before. However, Virgin still caps video streamed over its network to 480p quality, which is a real bummer.

The $55/70GB plan caps data speeds at up to 250Mbps and includes unlimited Canada-wide calling and texting, along with unlimited international texting sent from Canada.

You can check out Virgin’s plan here.

