The Source’s Black Friday sale discounts the Beats Solo 3 by $150

The Source’s Black Friday promotion is in full swing now, with great deals on laptops, tablets, headphones, gaming consoles and more.

One of the highlights of its promotion is a $150 discount on the Beats Solo 3 headphones.

The headphones feature the Apple W1 chip and class 1 Bluetooth connectivity, which allow you to pair them with your iOS or Android devices easily and enjoy up to 40 hours of battery life, while with Fast Fuel, you can get three hours of playback with just five minutes of charging. You can also use the built-in microphone and multifunction on-ear controls to take calls, play music, and activate Siri.

The Beats Solo 3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones come in various colours, including Gold, Rose Gold, Matte Black, and more. However, only the Gold and Silver models are discounted at The Source.

Beats Solo 3 On-Ear Wireless Headphones – Gold: $99.99 (regularly $249.99) — Available until November 29th

Beats Solo 3 On-Ear Wireless Headphones – Silver: $99.99 (regularly $249.99) — Available until November 29th

Check out other notable Black Friday deals at The Source below:

TCL Q-Class 43-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Smart Google TV: $329.99 (regularly $429.99) – Available from November 24th to 29th

PlayStation 5 Slim Console Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle: $649.99 (Get the Spider-Man 2 game valued at $89.98 for free) — Available until November 29th

Xbox Series S 512GB Starter Bundle: $297.99 (regularly $379.99 + receive three months of Game Pass Ultimate) — Available until December 1st

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd generation): $129.99 (regularly $179.99) — Available until November 29th

Beats Studio 3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones – Decade Collection – Defiant Black & Red: $199.99 (regularly $439.99) — Available until November 29th

Apple Watch Series 9 41mm Midnight Aluminium Case with Midnight Sport Band (GPS) – S/M: $499.99 (regularly $549.99) — Available until November 29th

Apple iPad 10.2-inch (2021) – 64GB – Wi-Fi – Space Grey: $359.99 (regularly $449.99) — Available until November 29th

MSI GF63 11SC-693 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop with Intel i5-11400H, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM, NVIDIA GTX 1650 & Windows 11 Home – Black: Available for $599.99 until November 29th

Find all of The Source’s Black Friday deals here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.