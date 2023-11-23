Samsung smartphones are up to 25 percent off today

Samsung has discounted several smartphones for its ‘early’ Black Friday fire sale. If you’re looking for new Samsung tech, check out the deals below that offer savings of upwards of 25%:
- Samsung Galaxy S23 5G Green 128GB for $879 (save 20%)
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G Green 256GB for $1,429 (save 13%)
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G Lavender 512GB for $1,669 (save 12%)
- Samsung Galaxy S23 5G Cream 256GB for $959 (save 19%)
- Samsung Galaxy S23+ 5G Lavender 512GB for $1,339 (save 14%)
- Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Cell Phone, Graphite for $649 (save 25%)
- Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Cell Phone for $729 (save 23%)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 256GB for $1,079 (save 17%)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 512GB for $2,209 (Save 14%)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 256GB for $2,049 (save 15%)
- Samsung Galaxy S23+ 5G Green 256GB for $1,179 (save 16%)
Check out these deals at Amazon Canada.
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.