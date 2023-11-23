Grok is coming to X’s Premium+ subscribers

xAI’s chatbot Grok will soon make its way to X Premium+ subscribers.

Elon Musk confirmed the news with an X post on November 21st, noting it will arrive “next week.”

xAI is Musk’s new AI venture, and Grok is its first product. The company has previously stated the chatbot is based on the comedy sci-fi read Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.

Yeah. Grok should be available to all X Premium+ subscribers next week. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2023

As TechCrunch notes, Musk doesn’t always deliver on his promises. However, there are several signs that this one will come to fruition.

The publication notes the platform has added code for the chatbot. App researcher Nima Owji took to X to share screenshots of the addition, showing a box to enter text labelled as “Ask Grok” in one screenshot.

Another image that shows how the Premium+ subscribers will be able to chat with @Grok! https://t.co/iye0SXwPe0 pic.twitter.com/Bcm2ohDrsS — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) November 20, 2023

X has three subscription tiers to choose from: basic, premium, and premium+. According to the platform’s help center, premium+ is the only tier listed as having access to Grok, another indication the feature is on its way. It’s unclear if the feature will be available to account holders in Canada.

A Premium+ subscription on the web costs $20/month in Canada or $210 annually.

Image credit: X

Source: @elonmusk Via: TechCrunch