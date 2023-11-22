Steam’s Black Friday sale is back with games up to 90 percent off

Steam’s Black Friday Autumn sale is here, with several notable video games available for up to 90 percent off, just in time for Black Friday.

As part of the sale, games we’d like to highlight include Remnant from the Ashes II, Lords of the Fallen, Red Dead Redemption II, Sekiro Shadows Die Twice and Starfield. The sale ends on November 28th.

Starfield: now $71.99, was $89.99

Lords of the Fallen: now $52.79, was $79.99

Red Dead Redemption II: now $26.39, was $79.99

Diablo IV: $53.99, was $89.99

Persona 5 Royal: now $47.99, was $79.99

Payday 3: now $43.92, was $54.90

The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt: now $13.99, was $55.99

Forspoken: now $37.39, was $93.49

Wild Hearts: now $44.99, was $89.99

Hogwarts Legacy: now $47.99, was $79.99

Check out the full sale here.

For every carriers’ Black Friday offers, follow this link. For retailer Black Friday tech deals, follow this link.