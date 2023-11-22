Koodo offered some customers a $55/80GB 5G plan option with a (mistaken) side of unlimited data

Koodo created a minor frenzy Tuesday when it accidentally notified some customers they could get access to unlimited data.

iPhone in Canada published a post detailing special plans and perks Koodo offered some existing customers. These options were not available on the carrier’s website.

The publication reports that customers were notified of a $55/80GB 5G option, a $60/100GB 5G Canada-U.S. option and a $65/100GB 5G Canada-U.S. option.

Here’s where it gets interesting: one of the perks offered with the $55/80GB option was unlimited data. Koodo doesn’t offer unlimited data on its mobile plans. According to its website, data overage on a 5G plan costs $10 for 100MB.

Confusion was imminent.

As iPhone in Canada pointed out, there were no details as to what the parameters for the feature were. Turns out, it was a mistake on Koodo’s part.

The option was “put in error,” a spokesperson told the publication, and impacted “a small number of existing customers.”

Despite the error, Koodo’s offers are decent, especially when compared to what it’s offering on its website. For example, the $55/80GB 5G option trumps the $65/60GB 5G option on Koodo’s site.

Source: iPhone in Canada