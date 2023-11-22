Fortnite OG will end with an in-game performance by Eminem

Fortnite fans, you better get ready to lose yourself in the moment as Eminem is coming to the game for a live performance.

The rap legend will grace the virtual stage as part of the Chapter 4 finale, which will also introduce new skins inspired by his iconic looks.

The event, dubbed The Big Bang, will take place on December 2nd at 2pm ET/11am PT and will mark the end of the Fortnite OG chapter that brought back the original map.

“This event marks a new beginning for Fortnite,” says Epic Games. What that means is entirely up to interpretation, though we should likely start hearing about leaks as the new season approaches. A completely new battle island might be a solid guess.

If you want to watch Eminem… as Eminem, you can choose from three different skins that will be available in the item shop starting November 29th at 7pm ET/4pm PT. The skins are Rap Boy, Slim Shady, and Marshall Never More, each representing a different era of Eminem’s career.

Additionally, if you attend the Big Bang event, you’ll be able to unlock the ‘Marshall Magma’ style for the outfits.

Image credit: Epic Games

Source: Epic Games