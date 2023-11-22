Annual Crave memberships are currently 40 percent off

Bell is currently offering 40 percent off an annual Crave membership.

The deal, which started earlier this month and ends on November 28th, is applicable to all three Crave memberships:

Basic with Ads — $59.90/year (regularly $99.90)

Standard with Ads — $89.90/year (regularly $149.90)

Premium Ad-free — $119.90/year (regularly $199.90)

The promotion is available to new, upgrading and returning customers. More information can be found here.

Crave is the primary home for HBO content in Canada, including shows like Succession and The Last of Us and films like The Batman and Elvis. It also has original programming like Letterkenny, which is ending in December, and spin-off Shoresy.

Image credit: Crave

Source: Crave