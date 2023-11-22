Bell now lets users manage eSIMs online

Bell customers can now manage their eSIMs online and through the MyBell app.

According to the company’s website, new customers can activate online or through the app. Existing customers adding a new line or those wanting to transfer their service from a physical SIM to an eSIM can do so through the app.

Customers adding a new line are prompted to select ‘Set up eSIM.’ on the app. To transfer service, log into the MyBell app and select “Manage my SIM and device.”

According to the app’s description on the App Store, Bell rolled out the feature on November 20th.

“If you are bringing your own phone, you can check if it is eSIM compatible and activate it immediately,” the description states. “No more waiting to receive a physical SIM card.”

Bell’s website details how to set up an eSIM through other methods here.

The telecom giant is the last of the big three to offer an online eSIM management tool. Rogers was the first one out of the gate when it released the feature in early November. Telus followed soon after.

More information is available on Bell’s website.

Thanks Devin!

Image credit: Shutterstock