Striking technicians in Metro Vancouver reach tentative agreement with Rogers

Rogers Communications Inc. workers in Metro Vancouver have reached a tentative agreement with the company.

United Steelworkers (USW) Local 1944 Unit 60 represents the workers. The news came after contract negotiations broke down earlier this month, leading the tech giant to lock out nearly 300 employees after the union issued a strike notice.

At the time, the union said they spent 26 days negotiating over nine months. The workers are former Shaw technicians, which Rogers absorbed in a $26-billion takeover earlier this year.

Corey Mandryk, the union’s regional executive officer, hopes the impacted workers can start working by Wednesday following ratification, the CBC reports.

Rogers confirmed the tentative agreement to the news outlet.

“Our goal has always been to achieve a negotiated settlement that meets the needs of our employees and our customers,” spokesperson Cam Gordon told the CBC.

The union has yet to release a public statement on the matter.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: CBC