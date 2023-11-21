Public Mobile joins others in offering $34/30GB 4G plan

Telus-owned Public Mobile has joined Koodo, Fido, and Virgin Plus in offering a $34/mo 30GB 4G plan.

Like the others, Public’s plan includes unlimited Canada-wide minutes. It also includes unlimited international text and picture messaging. It’s worth noting that Public caps its 4G plans at 100Mbps speeds.

Additionally, Public is currently charging $0 for an eSIM instead of the usual $5.

It’s worth noting that Public has two $34/mo plans. The other plan is a $34/20GB 5G plan with speeds of up to 250Mbps followed by unlimited use at reduced speeds of up to 512Kbps.

