New on Netflix Canada: December 2023

Netflix has revealed the full list of new movies and shows coming to its service in Canada in December 2023.

Highlights for the month include Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire, The Crown: Season 6, Part 2 and Pokémon Concierge.

December 1st

May December — Netflix Film

Sweet Home: Season 2 (KR) — Netflix Series

Bad Boys II

Chronicle

Confess, Fetch

The Craft

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

It’s Complicated

Julie & Julia

Office Christmas Party

Pride & Prejudice

Shrek

Transplant: Seasons 1-3

December 3rd

Welcome to Samdal-ri (KR) — Netflix Series

December 4th

Dew Drop Diaries: Season 2 — Netflix Family

December 5th

The F Word

Jujumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Stavros Halkias: Fat Rascal — Netflix Comedy

Top Chef: Seasons 6 & 12

December 6th

Blood Coast (FR) — Netflix Series

Christmas as Usual (NO) — Netflix Film

December 7th

Analog Squad (TH) — Netflix Series

The Archies (IN) — Netflix Film

Hilda: Season 3 — Netflix Family

I Hate Christmas: Season 2 (IT) — Netflix Series

High Tides (BE) — Netflix Series

My Life With the Walter Boys — Netflix Series

NAGA (SA) — Netflix Film

World War II: From the Frontlines (GB) — Netflix Documentary

December 8th

Blood Vessel (NG) — Netflix Film

Leave the World Behind — Netflix Film

Women on the Edge (AR) — Netflix Film

December 11th

21 Jump Street

December 12th

Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only — Netflix Documentary

Single’s Inferno: Season 3 (KR) — Netflix Series

Talk to Me

Under Pressure: The U.S.. Women’s World Cup Team — Netflix Documentary

December 13th

1670 (PL) — Netflix Series

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 5 — Netflix Series

Holiday in the Vineyards

The Influencer (CO) — Netflix Series

Se Eu Fosse: Luisa Sonza (BR) — Netflix Documentary

December 14th

As the Crow Flies: Season 2 (TR) — Netflix Series

The Crown: Season 6 Part 2 (GB) — Netflix Series

The Devil’s Advocate

Yu Yu Hakusho (JP) — Netflix Series

December 15th

Archer: Season 14 (finale season)

Carol & The End of the World — Netflix Series

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget (GB) — Netflix Film

Face to Face with ETA: Conversations with a Terrorist (ES) — Netflix Documentary

Familia (MX) — Netflix Film

Get Santa

PAW Patrol: Season 10

Yoh’ Christmas (ZA) — Netflix Series

December 19th

Children Ruin Everything: Seasons 1-2

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Seasons 1-2

Trevor Noah: Where Was I — Netflix Comedy

December 20th

Cinda la Regia: The High School Years (MX) — Netflix Series

Inception

Love is Blind Brazil: After the Alter (BZ) — Netflix Series

Maestro — Netflix Film

Taming of the Shrewd 2 (PL) — Netflix Film

December 21st

Flipping Out: Seasons 4-5

Like Flowers in Sand (KR) — Netflix Series

Supa Team 4: Season 2 — Netflix Film

December 22nd

Gyeongseong Creature: Season 1 Part 1 (KR) — Netflix Series

Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire — Netflix Film

Sing 2

December 23rd

Woman

December 24th

A Vampire in the Family (BR) — Netflix Series

The Manny (MX) — Netflix Series

December 25th

Ricky Gervais: Armageddon (GB) — Netflix Comedy

December 26th

Thank You, I’m Sorry (SE) — Netflix Film

December 27th

Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare (GB) — Netflix Documentary

December 28th

Pokémon Concierge (JP) — Netflix Family

December 29th

Berlin (ES) — Netflix Series

December 31st

Blanche: Season 1

Blippi Wonders: Season3

The Millionaire Matchmaker: Seasons 3-4

Leaving Netflix