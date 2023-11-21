Amazon Fire TV Sticks are up to 50 percent off today

Amazon is back once again with the deal that most people want. The Amazon Fire Stick models are all on sale at a discounted price that sees them fall by up to 50 percent. So more money you save to buy more stuff on Amazon.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite (no TV controls) for $24.99 (save 50%)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) for $29.99 (save 50%)
- All-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device for $39.99 (save 43%)
- All-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $54.99 (save 31%)
