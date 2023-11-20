PlayStation Plus gets trials for arguably 2023’s best and worst games

PlayStation Plus Premium just got full-game trials for a decidedly interesting pair of titles.

On the one hand, you’ve got Larian’s Baldur’s Gate 3, an RPG that’s tied with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom as the highest-rated game of the year. BG3 is also up for the coveted The Game Awards Game of the Year award alongside Zelda and four other titles.

On the other hand, there’s Daedalic Entertainment’s The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, an action-adventure game that’s among 2023’s worst-reviewed games. German publication Game Two later reported a toxic work culture within Daedalic and claimed that publisher Nacon even used AI to write an official apology that misspelled The Lord of the Rings.

Clearly, then, it’s a unique grouping of games for several reasons. The first two hours of Baldur’s Gate 3 are now free through PlayStation Plus, while the intro hour of Gollum is now available through the membership.

Just be careful if you’re doing the BG3 trial — you could easily use up those two hours just in the character creator!

PlayStation Plus Premium normally starts at $21.99/month, but subscriptions are discounted for Black Friday. You can sign in to PlayStation’s website to see exact savings.

Image credit: Larian