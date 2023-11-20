Meta scraps its responsible AI team in pursuit of generative AI

It’s been a crazy week for the AI community.

As if the news of OpenAI’s surprise firing of former CEO Sam Altman wasn’t enough, it has now been reported that Meta has dissolved its Responsible AI (RAI) team.

The development was first shared by The Information. According to the publication, the RAI team, was responsible for ensuring the ethical and safe development of its artificial intelligence systems, is being dissolved so that Meta can shift more of its resources to its generative AI tech.

The team being dissolved, however, will not result in employees being laid off. The members would be divided between Meta’s generative AI team and AI infrastructure team.

Jon Carvill, a spokesperson for Meta, told The Information that the company will “continue to prioritize and invest in safe and responsible AI development.” He also said that the former RAI team members will “continue to support relevant cross-Meta efforts on responsible AI development and use,” via The Verge.

The RAI team was responsible for identifying and addressing problems with Meta’s AI training methods, such as ensuring the diversity and quality of the data used to train its models.

The RAI team had already undergone a restructuring earlier this year, which resulted in layoffs. The report also said that the RAI team had little autonomy and that its initiatives faced lengthy and difficult negotiations with other stakeholders before they could be implemented.

Source: The Information Via: The Verge