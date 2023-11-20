Koodo, Virgin Plus, Fido launch $34/mo 30GB 4G plans

Big Three flanker brands Koodo, Virgin Plus and Fido launched $34/mo 30GB 4G plans over the weekend. These plans offer a decent bump in data for less money per month compared to previous deals, like the $39/20GB plan (which is no longer available).

The plans are mostly the same across the three providers, though there are some subtle differences I’ll break down below:

Koodo

Koodo’s $34/mo plan includes 30GB of 4G data at speeds of up to 100Mbps. The plan also offers customers a choice of one free perk, though it appears the only two options are premium voicemail or unlimited international SMS sent from Canada.

Koodo’s plan is only available for bring-your-own-phone (BYOP) customers. Moreover, Koodo customers can get three months of free Amazon Prime with the plan.



Virgin Plus

Virgin’s $34/30GB plan also uses 4G LTE data but with speeds of up to 150Mbps, though Virgin limits video streamed over its network to 480p with this plan. It also includes unlimited Canada-wide calling and texting, as well as unlimited international texting when sent from Canada.

The plan is only available for new activations.

Fido

Finally, Fido’s plan actually costs $39/mo. Customers who want the $34/mo price offered by the other providers will need to sign up for automatic payments to reduce their monthly price to $34.

Beyond that, Fido’s 30GB plan is fairly similar to the others. It’s 4G LTE data with speeds of up to 150Mbps and includes unlimited Canada-wide calling and international texting. Oddly, Fido’s $34/30GB plan is listed as a ‘Starter’ plan, which is typically reserved for CRTC-mandated low-cost plans.

