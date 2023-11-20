Amazon’s first Canadian wind farm venture is located in Vulcan County, Alberta

Amazon is buying the majority of clean power from Canada’s largest onshore wind project.

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners has started constructing the 495MW wind farm, called Buffalo Plains, in Vulcan County, Alberta. It compromises 83 Siemens-Gamesa turbines and will be operational by December 2024.

Amazon is buying 415MW of clean power from the wind farm, marking its first wind farm project in Canada. The tech giant will use the power for operations in the area. This includes fulfilment centres and an Amazon Web Services (AWS) data center.

This is Amazon’s fourth renewable energy project in Canada. Other projects include a rooftop solar energy project in Nisku, Alberta and an 80MW solar farm in Newell, Alberta.

Amazon has more than 400 renewable energy projects around the globe.

Via: Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners