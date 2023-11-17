Save up to $300 on Pixel flagships right now

If you’re looking for a new Android smartphone this holiday season, you might want to check out Best Buy’s new Pixel promotion.

The retailer is offering huge discounts on some of the latest and most popular models from the Google Pixel lineup, ranging from $180 to $300 off the regular price.

The deals mentioned below are live now and end of December 30th:

Google Pixel 7 128GB – Obsidian – Unlocked: $499.99 (save $300)

Google Pixel 7 128GB – Snow – Unlocked: $499.99 (save $300)

Google Pixel 7 128GB – Lemongrass – Unlocked: $499.99 (save $300)

Google Pixel 7 Pro 128GB – Obsidian – Unlocked: $879.99 (save $300)

Google Pixel 7 Pro 128GB – Hazel – Unlocked: $879.99 (save $300)

Google Pixel 8 128GB – Hazel – Unlocked: $749.99 (save $200)

Google Pixel 8 128GB – Obsidian – Unlocked: $749.99 (save $200)

Google Pixel 8 128GB – Rose – Unlocked: $749.99 (save $200)

Google Pixel 8 Pro 128GB – Porcelain – Unlocked: $1,099.99 (save $250)

Google Pixel 8 Pro 128GB – Obsidian – Unlocked: $1,099.99 (save $250)

Google Pixel 8 Pro 128GB – Bay – Unlocked: $1,099.99 (save $250)

Google Pixel 6a 128GB – Charcoal – Unlocked: $299.99 (save $180) [Ends November 26th]

Whether you want an affordable device like the Google Pixel 6a, or a premium and powerful one like the Google Pixel 8 Pro, you can find the perfect match for your needs and budget.

Check out the sale page here.

