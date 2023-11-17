Rogers customers can now use 5G service throughout the TTC subway system stations

Back in October, Rogers opened its 5G services to all Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) subway riders, including Bell and Telus customers.

At the time, on line 1, all stations and tunnels on the Downtown U, plus Spadina and Dupont stations, got access to the network, in addition to thirteen stations from Keele to Castle Frank (along with the tunnels between St. George and Yonge stations).

Now, according to the carrier, it has rolled out 5G service for its customers in all subway stations and tunnels in the Vaughan extension. Additionally, in its press release, Rogers also said that it has improved 911 access for all subway riders at these locations.

“I’m thrilled that our team has completed the upgrade of the legacy network well ahead of schedule,” said Ron McKenzie, Rogers Chief Technology and Information Officer. “We’re now transitioning to the next critical phase of the project, expanding 5G coverage to connect the remaining 36 kilometres of track.”

The carrier shared that since the rollout, in the past three months, its customers have used over 411 terabytes of data while riding the subway, which is like streaming the Barbie movie more than 99,000 times or streaming more than 62,000 Toronto Maple Leafs games.

As part of the rollout promotion, Rogers is offering five free rides to TTC riders who pay with a Rogers credit card using their mobile wallet until December 31st. Read more about the promotion here.

It’s currently unknown when Bell and Telus will offer 5G access to the remaining subway stations.

Source: Rogers