These are our favourite smartphones of 2023 [SyrupCast 284]

On the latest episode of the SyrupCast, Patrick O’Rourke, Brad Bennett, Dean Daley and Jon Lamont discuss their favourite smartphones of 2023 in our annual year-end episode.

The team also tries out several new segments, including the return of a news recap, ‘Tech Treat or Tech Trash’ and more, as the pod squad prepares to revamp the SyrupCast in the new year.

Along with episodes still hosted by me, Dean will also take on hosting duties for several special interview episodes (you’ll likely recognize several upcoming guests). You’ll also see a more unified format across the SyrupCast and the SyrupArcade Cast. Bear with us as we figure out a new format for MobileSyrup‘s podcasts in the coming weeks and months!

You can listen to or watch the SyrupCast below or find the podcast on your favourite streaming platform.

