Where to watch the Hunger Games series in Canada before The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is now in theatres.

However, you might want to “catch up” on the franchise by watching the first four The Hunger Games films in the series before diving into The Ballad of Songbirds. With that in mind, it’s worth noting that The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes takes place 64 years before the events of the first movie.

If you want to stream all four films, you can watch them through the following platforms in Canada:

The Hunger Games is available on Netflix, Prime Video, Crave with a Starz membership, Paramount+, ICI Tou.TV, Club Illico and Starz.

The Hunger: Catching Fire is available on Netflix, Prime Video, Crave with Starz, Paramount+, ICI Tou.TV, Club Illico, and Starz.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 is available on Netflix, Prime Video, Crave with Starz, Paramount+, ICI Tou.TV, Club Illico and Starz.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 is available on Netflix, Prime Video, Crave with Starz, Paramount+, ICI Tou.TV, Club Illico and Starz.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds stars Tom Blyth as Coriolanus Snow, Rachel Zegler as Lucy Gray Baird and Viola Davis as Dr. Volumnia Gaul.

Image credit: Lionsgate