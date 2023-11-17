Canadians more interested in the Xbox 360 than the Nintendo Switch: Google

Google has revealed some of its trending searches in Canada ahead of Black Friday.

Amusingly, the data reveals that more of Canadians’ queries pertain to the Xbox 360 — a nearly 20-year-old gaming system that was discontinued in 2016 — than more modern technology, including Nintendo’s popular ongoing Switch console.

For context, here’s Google Canada’s top 10 trending searches for consumer electronics between September 25th and November 3rd:

Dyson headphones Bose soundbar Remote car starter Xbox 360 iPhone 15 Pro Max Nintendo Switch Games Garmin Forerunner 45 Watch Sonos speakers Sony Alpha Camera Kindle

Interestingly, the 360 topped even Apple’s brand-new iPhone 15 Pro Max, a beefy phone capable of playing high-end games like Resident Evil 4 (2023). It’s unclear exactly why the 360 is currently so popular among Canadians; a cursory glance at recent news stories doesn’t indicate anything noteworthy to have happened surrounding the console. Meanwhile, both the current-gen Series X and S are on sale for Black Friday.

It should be noted, though, that the 360 does live on, in a sense, through backwards compatibility. On Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One, you can play dozens of classic 360 games, including titles in the Halo, Gears of War and Call of Duty series. Still, it’s interesting to see so much interest in such an old console.

Outside of electronics, here are Google Canada’s other top search trends in different product categories between September 25th and November 3rd:

Top trending toy searches

Dune Lego Blox Fruits Plush Pomni Plush OVO Bearbrick Toddler Balance Bike Wood Play Kitchen Marvel Action Figures Barbie Train Set Ken

Top trending apparel searches

Crocs Carhartt beanie Vessi shoes Birkenstock Clogs Cargo pants Ugg slippers Nike Air Force 1 Patagonia Fleece Lululemon Bag Loafers

Top trending beauty searches

ELF lip oil

Dior lipstick

Clinique black honey

Nail stickers

Bubble moisturizer

Press on nails

Aquaphor lip balm

EOS body lotion

La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Baume B5

Maybelline vinyl ink

Image credit: Microsoft