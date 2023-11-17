fbpx
Deals

Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro are up to 29 percent off today

Ian Hardy
Nov 17, 20238:24 AM EST 0 comments
AirPods Pro (2nd-Gen) case

For Apple ‘Early Black Friday,’ Apple has come to the table with discounts on all models of AirPods. If you’re into the market of saving up to 20 percent, then check out these deals:

More here at Amazon Canada.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that help fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Comments