Amazon Canada’s ‘Early Black Friday’ tech deals are here

The ‘Early Black Friday” deals on tech are here and there are some incredible offerings. Check them out below and we’ll be updating these as more deals arise.

Amazon devices

Smartphones

Headphones, Earbuds, Speakers

Smartwatch and Fitness trackers

Gaming

Check out all the deals here at Amazon Canada.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.