YouTube’s new AI experiment will let you create an original soundtrack with Charlie Puth’s voice

Google-owned YouTube has been experimenting with AI features.

The online video-sharing website has announced some new AI-enabled features for its short-form video format, YouTube Shorts, that will let users create original soundtracks with the voices of a select few famous artists.

The feature, called Dream Track for Shorts, is powered by Google DeepMind’s most advanced music generation model to date, Lyria. It allows users to produce up to 30-second clips based on the user’s input and choice of artist.

It has the backing of nine music stars, including Alec Benjamin, Charlie Puth, Charli XCX, Demi Lovato, John Legend, Papoose, Sia, T-Pain, and Troye Sivan J, who have agreed to lend their voices to YouTube’s experiment.

“I’m extremely excited and inspired… YouTube has been a great partner in outlining their approach to AI and understands the need to work together to develop this technology responsibly, ensuring it will accelerate creativity instead of replacing it,” said Puth. Check out what other artists had to say about the feature here.

In addition to Dream Track, YouTube is also rolling out ‘Music AI Tool,’ a set of features that can transform existing songs or melodies into different genres or styles. The tools are part of YouTube’s Music AI Incubator.

Despite quickly rolling out AI-enabled features, YouTube realizes that the technology is still new and presents challenges and that the platform might be walking on a thin rope to ensure ethical and responsible use of the technology. Because of this, Dream Track is currently only available to a limited group of creators and artists, while Music AI Tools are expected to be accessible to the Music AI Incubator participants later this year.

Source: YouTube Via: Engadget1`