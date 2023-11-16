Power up with Bluetti’s Black Friday deals, offering up to $1,800 off

Black Friday is upon us and Bluetti has a bevy of great deals to choose from. Whether you’re looking for some backup power in case of an outage, or planning a trip to a remote cabin, Bluetti’s portable power solutions have your back. This Black Friday, Bluetti is providing discounts with upwards of $1,800 in savings. The deals kick off on November 17th and continue until November 27th.

Known for its catalogue of dependable and sustainable batteries, Bluetti’s selection includes many portable models with charging options to fit your environment. Best of all, they provide consistent and reliable charging when you need it most. If a snowstorm hits this winter, you’ll be able to power appliances and electronics. And even if you find yourself on a spontaneous ice fishing trip up north, your electric blanket, speakers and coffee maker will all be ready to go.

Bluetti’s has just launched its newest model, the AC70. Super early bird pricing is set at $679 CAD. However, between November 17-27, MobileSyrup readers can save $20 on their purchase by using code: mobile20. You can learn more about the AC70 and other products below.

Bluetti AC70

The Bluetti AC70 is the company’s upgraded version of the EB70S. It offers a continuous output of 1,000W and a peak of 2,000W. It features an ultra-stable LiFePO4 battery with a 768Wh capacity. This battery is able to charge daily devices like a smartphone, laptop, and tablet faster than its predecessor.

Included are an array of ports such as two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, a 12V DC outlet, and two 120V AC outlets. It’s safe to say, you’ll be able to charge your most important devices anywhere you go. Recharging the portable unit is also a breeze thanks to multiple inputs. These include wall outlets, cars, generators, and solar panels. In fact, the AC70 can be charged to 80 percent in only 45 minutes using the included AC cable.

Bluetti’s latest portable battery also supports the mobile app. Users can check charge and discharge levels, monitoring everything in real-time. The Power Lifting mode and ECO mode can also be adjusted and set from the Bluetti app on iOS and Android.

Buy the Bluetti AC70 for $679 (regularly $799)

Bluetti AC180

The AC180 is the big brother of the AC70. Though it has a similar set of features, the AC180 has 1,152Wh of battery life and 1800W of continuous power output. And despite the larger capacity, the AC180 still remains a great portable option for the cabin, as it only weighs 35 lbs.

It features a solid array of ports, allowing multiple devices to charge at once. Users can find a USB-C port, 4 USB-A ports, 4 AC outlets, a 12V outlet, and a wireless charging pad. By Bluetti’s estimates, the AC180 can power a 120W fridge for up to 14 — yes, 14 — hours during an outage. Users can also rely on the portable battery to recharge an iPhone up to 62 times before running out of juice. In that event, the AC180 can be recharged in just over an hour when plugged into a wall outlet.

Buy the Bluetti AC180 for $999 (regularly $1,399)

Bluetti AC200P

If you’re in the market for a larger capacity unit this holiday season, look no further than the AC200P. This features a 2000Wh capacity and a 2000W AC Pure Sine Wave Inverter (4,800W Surge). It makes for a good option during a trip or a source of backup power in the event of an emergency.

Bluetti’s AC200P has a whopping 17 outputs that can provide sustainable power simultaneously. This includes 1 USB-C port, 4 USB-A ports, an array of 12V DC outlets, 6 AC outlets, and two wireless charging pads. Suffice it to say, the AC200P can be a great choice this Black Friday thanks to its versatility — and discount.

Buy the Bluetti AC200P for $1,599 (regularly $2,299)

Bluetti AC200MAX

Bluetti also offers a souped-up version of the AC200 known as the AC200MAX. This unit carries a 2,048Wh capacity with a 2,200 AC Pure Sine Wave Inverter. With its LiFePO4 Battery, it’s expandable up to 6,144Wh when using two B230 or 8,192Wh with two B300 units.

This is a fantastic all-around unit with viable support for an air conditioner for three to seven hours. A 10W bulb could also be powered for upwards of 50 hours using the AC200MAX during an outage. As a backup power supply, users can rest easy knowing that their 150W fridge can be powered for up to 28 hours.

Buy the Bluetti AC200MAX for $1,819 (regularly $2,599)

Bluetti AC300+B300

Depending on your needs, you may want a slightly more powerful solution. That’s where the powerhouse AC300+B300 combo comes in. The base AC300 is a 3,000W AC Pure Sine Wave Inverter, featuring a 3,072Wh capacity. However, it’s able to be paired with up to four B300 units for a maximum of 12,288Wh. It has an estimated 3,500 life cycles to 80 percent and is able to support 24/7 UPS home backup.

The Bluetti AC300+B300 combo is a great option due to how accommodating it can be. It’s able to dependably act as a backup power supply during an emergency weather outage. It can also provide some much-needed power when living off the grid. There are seven ways to recharge the units including the use of an AC port, a car, a generator, solar and AC+solar combined. That’s a lot of power.

Buy the Bluetti AC300+B300 for $3,199 (regularly $4,399)

Bluetti EB3A

If you’re planning a day trip or are in need of a unit that’s not as heavy-duty, the EB3A is a nice option. The 600W AC Pure Sine Wave Inverter comes with a budget-friendly cost and offers a 268Wh capacity. It features a total of nine ports and outputs, capable of charging multiple batteries at once.

As with other Bluetti devices, the EB3A supports the Bluetti app. Users can monitor and control the portable battery using the app. When you want to check how much power the battery has left, the app gives you the ability to monitor its output and connections in real-time, allowing you to turn off the charging when desired.

Buy the Bluetti EB3A for $279 (regularly $399)

