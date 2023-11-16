Percy Jackson and The Olympians shows off official trailer

Rick Riordan’s Percy Jackson has gotten another official trailer that reveals what to expect for the upcoming series.

The trailer also confirms that the series will premiere on December 20th with two episodes.

Percy Jackson and The Olympians tells the fantasy story of the two-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who has started to find his new powers. However, on this journey, Zeus accuses Percy of stealing his lightning bolt.

The series stars Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson, Leah Jeffries as Annabeth Chase, Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood, Jason Mantzoukas as Dionysus and the late, great Lance Reddick as the Greek God of the sky, Zeus.

Percy Jackson and The Olympians will stream on Disney+.