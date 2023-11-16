Lucky Mobile is offering bonus data for Black Friday

Lucky Mobile is offering 21GB of monthly bonus data for two years for Black Friday.

The bonus applies to select plans starting at $40. It’s only available to new activations and requires users to register for Automatic Top-Up, the provider’s version of auto payment.

According to the fine print, only 11GB of bonus data will apply each month if customers don’t sign up for autopay. The remaining 10GB comes after “each successful Automatic Top-Up.”

The offer is not available at Dollarama, The Source, Staples, Best Buy, Canada Post, or Circle K.

More information is available on Lucky Mobile’s website.