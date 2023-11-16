Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 8 on sale for up to 38 percent off

A big deal has arrived on Amazon and it involves the Google Pixel 7, Google Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 8, Google Pixel 8 Pro and the Pixel Buds Pro. Yes, you can have one or all for a discounted price of up to 38 percent off.

Check out the deals here:

Source: Amazon Canada

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.