Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 8 on sale for up to 38 percent off

A big deal has arrived on Amazon and it involves the Google Pixel 7, Google Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 8, Google Pixel 8 Pro and the Pixel Buds Pro. Yes, you can have one or all for a discounted price of up to 38 percent off.
Check out the deals here:
- Google Pixel 7-128GB – Snow for $499 (save 38%)
- Google Pixel 7-128GB – Lemongrass for $499 (save 38%)
- Google Pixel 7 Pro – Hazel for $879 (save 25%)
- Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G 128GB for $879 (save 25%)
- Google Pixel 8-128GB – Obsidian for $749 (save 21%)
- Google Pixel 8-128GB – Hazel for $749 (save 21%)
- Google Pixel 8-128GB – Rose for $749 (save 21%)
- Google Pixel 8 Pro – 128GB – Bay for $1,099 (save 19%)
- Google Pixel 8 Pro – 128GB – Porcelain for $1,099 (save 19%)
- Google Pixel 8 Pro – 128GB – Obsidian for $1,099 (save 19%)
- Google Pixel Buds Pro – Porcelain for $179.99 (save 31%)
- Google Pixel Buds Pro – Fog for $179.99 (save 31%)
- Google Pixel Buds Pro – Lemongrass for $179 (save 31%)
- Pixel Buds Pro – Charcoal for $179 (save 31%)
Source: Amazon Canada
