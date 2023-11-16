Google Cloud and Spotify partner on new AI tools to improve streaming platform

Google Cloud and Spotify are deepening their relationship, announcing a further collaboration on AI tools.

Google Cloud is continuing to invest resources to help bolster Spotify’s infrastructure and improve its features. This includes the use of the former’s AI tools to “improve critical aspects of the Spotify platform.”

The two companies reveal that the cloud provider will assist in the exploration of large large language models (LLMs). Spotify aims to better its discovery tools by way of augmenting the metadata used to present content to users each day.

Additionally, Spotify hopes to use AI in order to “enhance the listening experience.” This is being done by using LLMs to better understand the listening patterns of its users. Ideally, this will cater to personalized recommendations across music, podcasts, and audiobooks.

Finally, by utilizing Google Cloud’s LLMs, Spotify hopes to become a safer platform for users. LLMs are being used to identify potentially harmful content that may go against Spotify’s policies.

Google Cloud and Spotify have had an ongoing partnership since 2016. Throughout the last few years, Google Cloud has provided its expertise and assistance when it comes to data, analytics, and AI technologies.

Recently, Spotify was reported to be teaming up with OpenAI to launch voice translations for podcasts. Backend code was reportedly discovered, showing hints of an ‘AI Playlist’ feature. Suffice it to say, the company is leveraging AI from many different facets.

The two companies are also looking at ways to grow Spotify’s core features and backend platform outside of the use of AI and LLMs. This includes the use of Google Cloud’s “data capabilities.” In short, this may enable creators to gain access to valuable insights and analytics. Potentially, this may allow content creators to see metrics on what audiences are interested in.

