Get Pixel 8 Pro for $250 off with Google’s Black Friday sale

Google is offering discounts on various devices for Black Friday, including the Pixel 8, Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel Tablet.
These deals are available until December 1st. Check them out below:
Pixel 8: now $749, was $949
Pixel 8 Pro: now $1,099, was $1,349
Pixel Watch 2: now $399, was $479.99
Pixel Tablet: now $549, was $699
Pixel 7: now $499, was $799
Pixel Buds Pro: now $179.99, was $269.99
Pixel 7 Pro: now $879, was $1,179
Nest Hub Max: now $179, was $299
Nest Cam (wired): now $79.99, was $129.99
Nest Hub (2nd gen): now $79.99, was $129.99
Nest Cam (battery): now $149.99, was $239.99
Nest Wifi Pro: now $189.99, was $269.99
Chromecast with Google TV (4K): now $49.99, was $69.99
Nest Thermostat: now $129.99, was $179.99
Nest Learning Thermostat: now $249, was $329
Nest Doorbell (battery): now $139.99, was $239.99
Nest Doorbell (wired): now $139.99, was $239.99
Save 50 percent on Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro accessories
Save 15 percent on select Pixel 7a, Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro
You can learn more about this sale here.
For all carrier Black Friday offers, follow this link. For retailer Black Friday offers, follow this link.