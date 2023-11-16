Get Pixel 8 Pro for $250 off with Google’s Black Friday sale

Google is offering discounts on various devices for Black Friday, including the Pixel 8, Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel Tablet.

These deals are available until December 1st. Check them out below:

Pixel 8: now $749, was $949

Pixel 8 Pro: now $1,099, was $1,349

Pixel Watch 2: now $399, was $479.99

Pixel Tablet: now $549, was $699

Pixel 7: now $499, was $799

Pixel Buds Pro: now $179.99, was $269.99

Pixel 7 Pro: now $879, was $1,179

Nest Hub Max: now $179, was $299

Nest Cam (wired): now $79.99, was $129.99

Nest Hub (2nd gen): now $79.99, was $129.99

Nest Cam (battery): now $149.99, was $239.99

Nest Wifi Pro: now $189.99, was $269.99

Chromecast with Google TV (4K): now $49.99, was $69.99

Nest Thermostat: now $129.99, was $179.99

Nest Learning Thermostat: now $249, was $329

Nest Doorbell (battery): now $139.99, was $239.99

Nest Doorbell (wired): now $139.99, was $239.99

Save 50 percent on Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro accessories

Save 15 percent on select Pixel 7a, Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro

You can learn more about this sale here.

For all carrier Black Friday offers, follow this link. For retailer Black Friday offers, follow this link.