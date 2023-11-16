FuboTV adds Super Channel content in Canada

FuboTV has expanded its Canadian content offering with Super Channel.

The Canadian entertainment network’s catalogue includes a variety of movies, TV shows and documentaries.

With the addition of Super Channel, FuboTV subscribers can pay for an add-on package that includes three channels:

Super Channel Fuse — A mix of different kinds of exclusive programming, including Finally Caught, Clean Sweep and Royal Mob

Super Channel Heart & Home — Family-friendly titles such as When Calls the Heart (plus an exclusive Season 10 after-show with the cast)

Super Channel Vault — Critically acclaimed movies like La La Land, the Rocky series and The Silence of the Lambs

Altogether, Fubo says the Super Channel add-on offers more than 1,600 hours of TV and movies.

Super Channel on Fubo costs $9.99/month, $29.97/quarter and $119.88/year.

FuboTV, meanwhile, is available in three memberships: Entertainment (starts at $14.99/month), Soccer (starts at $24.99/month) and Premium (starts at $39.99/month). These memberships offer access to different sports channels, as well as general news and entertainment channels from the likes of CBC, Global, YTV, Adult Swim and Disney.

Fubo is available on the web, Android and iOS, smart TVs and more.

Image credit: Super Channel (Royal Mob)