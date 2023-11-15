Xbox previews Black Friday deals on Series X/S, 1000+ games, controllers and more

Xbox has offered an early look at its Black Friday 2023 deals.

It should be noted that the blog post currently only lists U.S. pricing, so some of the Canadian-specific deals might vary slightly. We’ll update this story once we know more. For now, though, this should give you an idea of what to expect from the company:

Xbox Series X console — $50 off [starts November 18th]

Xbox Series S console — $50 off [starts November 18th]

Up to 50 percent off “over 1,000” digital games, including Diablo IV, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Starfield, Mortal Kombat 1, NBA 2K24 and EA Sports FC 24 [starts November 17th]

$10 off Xbox Wireless Controllers [starts November 18th]

Free engravings on the Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller [starts November 23rd]

Source: Xbox