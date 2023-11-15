Rogers Connected for Success program is now available to Calgary’s Fair Entry clients

Calgary residents part of the City’s Fair Entry Subsidy program can now access low-cost telecom services through the Rogers Connected for Success program.

The City’s program allows low-income residents to access local programs at reduced costs. It started reaching out to telecom companies in 2021 in hopes of allowing low-income residents access to subsidized internet.

Rogers’ program provides low-cost internet, wireless and TV services to 2.5 million Canadians receiving government income support. The company’s most recent addition to the program is a $25/3GB 5G plan.

This is the City’s first public/private partnership under the Fair Entry Subsidy program.

“This pilot program with Rogers will increase Calgarians’ access to affordable wireless and internet services, which will open more doors for employment, education, healthcare and more,” Mayor Jyoti Gondek said in a press release. She hopes other telecom providers will join the program in the future.

Source: City of Calgary