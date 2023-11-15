Here are the changes to Canadian mobile rate plans this week [Nov. 16 – Nov. 22 ]

With over 13 wireless providers in Canada, it can be difficult to keep track of the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes.

MobileSyrup will compile the latest weekly rate plan deals every week. You can also check out our guide on plans across Canada to find the right plan for you. You can compare from 47,842 options and 13 providers in Canada to find the best option.

It’s worth noting that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.

Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week

Noticeable price changes:

New deals:

Enjoy an exclusive $60 savings when you buy online.

Get 3 months of AppleTV+ when you buy an iPad with Bell.

Ongoing deals:

We’re extending the waiving of home phone and mobility post-paid long distance and SMS charges from Canada to Israel, Gaza, and the West Bank until November 30th. No action is required by our customers.

Receive upto 50GB of mobile data for up to 3 days if ever your internet service is not available

Add family members to your account and save $480 per person over 24 months.

Get bonus 250MB bonus data/mo with Unlimited Canada-wide minutes & 100 Canada-wide minutes + unlimited texting with Prepaid Voice and Data plans with one of our Automatic monthly top-up options.

Get Bonus 10GB data/mo with Unlimited talk and text + 5 GB data, Unlimited talk and text + 10 GB data, Unlimited talk and text + 20 GB data and Unlimited talk and text + 40 GB data

Get bonus + 2 GB data/mo with Unlimited talk and text + 1 GB data and Unlimited talk and text + 2.5 GB data with one of our Automatic monthly top-up options.

Get bonus Crave Basic with Ads for 24 months with all Unlimited Shareable Plans in QC and with Ultimate 150 and 155 (Canada & U.S.) in main regions.

Bonus: Existing Small business mobility customers receive a $200 bill credit with Business Fibe 50, Business Fibe 300 and Gigabit Business Fibe internet plans.

Invite friends to switch to Bell and you’ll both get a $50 bill credit.

Get a credit up to $700 when you trade in your old phone.

Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an Apple Watch.

Various phone accessories on sale

Browse Bell cell phone plans

Noticeable price changes:

New deals:

Activate for yourself or add a loved one to your account and get 40GB of data at 4G LTE speeds for only $40/mo for 24 months.

Ongoing deals:

Trade in select devices and get a minimum credit of $100

Save $60 on the Setup Service Fee when you activate any device online

Refer a Friend to Fido and you’ll both score $25 in bill credits over 5 months

TABLETS AT $0 DOWN AND 0% INTEREST with financing on select plans for $15/month when you add a line to your account.

Get 5 extra hours of unlimited data every month at no extra cost. Available with Data, Talk & Text plans.

Browse Fido cell phone plans

New deals:

New 25GB and 50GB Canada-France All-Inclusive plans. Use your cell phone in France as you would in Canada.

Get an extra $150 credit when you subscribe to one of the All-Inclusive Mobile plans, combined with the purchase of a phone and Internet.

For a limited time, get the iPhone 14 128 GB at $0/month plus the $150 Blackout Credit, with a 24-month All-Inclusive plan, the Take-back Credit, and Trade-in Credit.

Get the new Galaxy S23 FE 128 GB at $0/month plus the $150 Blackout Credit, with a 24-month All-Inclusive plan and the Take-back Credit. Other Samsung devices are also on sale!

Ongoing deals:

For a limited time, get the TCL 40 XE 5G at only $4/month, with selected 24-month plans.

Motorola starting at $1/month. Take advantage of a price drop on the Moto G Play, Moto G 5G 2023, and Moto G Stylus 5G 2023.

For a limited time, get the Google Pixel 7 at $0/month with selected 24-month All-Inclusive plans.

Bring your own phone and get a bonus 5 GB and an additional $5 off your All-Inclusive Mobile plan each month.

Get 100 GB bonus per year with All-Inclusive 25GB and 50GB plans, along with $15 monthly savings if you combine it with an Internet service.

Mobile phone Trade-In program: Trade in your old device and get up to $500 in credit for a new one.

Take-back Credit: save 30% on your phone. Reduce the monthly payments for your brand-new device now by opting to return it after 24 months.

Save $10 per month for life with the multiproduct discount by adding an Internet plan to your Mobile plan.

100 GB of bonus data per year, Club illico mobile, on the phone of your choice.

Combine your Internet service with several Mobile plans on the same invoice and save up to $100 per month.

Club illico mobile is included with all the All-Inclusive Mobile plans.

Get 10 GB bonus per year in Canada with the 6 GB and 15 GB Canada plans, along with $10 monthly savings if you combine the 15 GB plan with an Internet service.

Monthly savings on various smart phones

Take advantage of monthly discount with multiline $5 to $15 per line each month (depends of number of lines)

Browse Videotron cell phone plans

Noticeable price changes:

New deals:

Get 50 GB of data at 5G speeds for only $55/mo. When you bring your own phone.

Black friday 40 GB for $40/mo. + Rollover Data. When you bring your own phone.

Ongoing deals:

Introducing 5G plans

Save the $60 connection fee when you shop online.

For a limited time when you refer your friend to Koodo, you can both take $25 off your bill.

Browse Koodo cell phone plans

New deals:

Get Google Pixel 7 for $0/mo on $0 down on approved credit, 0% interest for 24 months on select plans with financing.

Get the Samsung Galaxy S23 for as low as $0/mo for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge on select plans, when you trade in an eligible Samsung device.

Get the iPhone 14 128GB for as low as $5/mo for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge on select plans, when you trade in your iPhone 12.

Trade in your iPhone 13 and upgrade to iPhone 15 128 GB for as low as $12.55/mo for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge when you return your device within 2 years with select plans.

Count on more with Rogers 5G mobile plans, now as low as $40/month in Quebec or $65/month in other regions, after Automatic Payments Discount.

Get the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE for $0/mo for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge when you return your device within 2 years on select plans. Plus, pair it with a parent-friendly plan for your kid or teen – for just $55/mo when you add them to your Rogers Infinite plan!

Exclusive offer for customers aged 55 or older: bring your own device and save an additional $5/mo for 24 months on any 5G Mobile plan. Available for new activations.

Ongoing deals:

Get $10/month off for 24 months on the 5G Infinite plans, and on the 5G Mobile plans when you bring your own phone (Excluding Quebec).

Rogers plans for newcomers starting at $45/month in Quebec or $55/month in other regions.

Now get iPhone 15 Pro with 50% lower monthly payments over 48 months. No interest, no mobile term contract needed. Only with the Rogers credit card.(Excluding Quebec)

Get Rogers 5G on the Toronto Transit Commission plus 5 rides free. Tap any Rogers credit card using your mobile wallet, until December 31, 2023.

Exclusive offer for newcomers: Get a $300 Credit towards select Android devices with financing when you trade in any device, any model.

Save $20/mo for each family member you add. Additional Line Rogers Infinite Plans start at $45/mo for 50GB in QC and $55/mo for 120GB in other regions.

Save up to $30/mo on Rogers Mobile plans when you add a mobile plan to your Home services. This offer is not available online. (Excluding Quebec)

Get 10GB bonus data on the 5G Mobile 50GB NS plan (Excluding Quebec).

Student plans starting from $45/month in Quebec or $55/month in other regions.

Get a new phone with a Rogers credit card and enjoy up to 50% lower monthly payments with 0% interest without a mobile contract. Over 48 months with Equal Payment Plan. (Excluding Quebec)

Exclusive offer for newcomers: 1000 International Long Distance minutes to select countries is included on eligible plans. Available for new activations.

Rogers parent-friendly plans starting at $25/month.

Rogers plans for Adults 55+ starting from just $25/month.

Save $60 with the Setup Service Fee waived when you buy online.

Save $5/month with Automatic Payments on eligible plans.

Enjoy 5 Roam Like Home days at no cost in up to 185 destinations (up to $75 value) with a Rogers Connections Mastercard®.

Trade in your phone, tablet or smartwatch and get a credit towards a new device through the Rogers Trade-Up Program.

Add a tablet or smartwatch to an eligible Rogers Infinite plan and get a free tablet plan or smartwatch plan for 24 months.

Refer your friends and save up to $300 per year

Browse Rogers cell phone plans

New deals:

Get Apple Watch Series 8 for $10 per month. Plus, share your plan’s data with your watch when you connect it to an Unlimited plan for $15 extra per month.

Enjoy up to 35% off on select like-new devices.

Get the Motorola Edge (2023) for $5.13 per month with Bring-It-Back savings.

Save $15 to $135 per month on phone plans for your family. Save from $7.50 to $15 per month for every family member on your account.

Get your Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $0 per month when you connect it to an unlimited data plan for $15 extra per month.

Get Google Pixel 8 for only $11.08 per month with Bring-It-Back savings. Plus, trade in your existing device and get up to $175 in bill credits.

Get up to $1,846 off iPhone 14 Pro with Bring-It-Back and Trade-In. Plus, enjoy a bonus storage upgrade and get 1TB for the price of 128GB.

Buy a phone from November 24–27 and Telus will help youth leaving foster care stay connected with a free phone and plan through the Mobility for Good program.

Get the new Google Pixel 7 for $0 per month on a 2-year TELUS Easy Payment agreement. Plus, get up to $175 in bill credits when you trade in an eligible device.

Get the Galaxy S23 FE for $0 per month for 24 months with Bring-It-Back. Plus, get up to $140 in Trade-In bill credits.

Save big and get up to $1,781 off iPhone 14 Pro Max. Enjoy up to $1,301 with Bring-It-Back savings and get up to $480 in Trade-In bill credits. Plus, get a bonus memory upgrade of 1TB of storage for the price of 128GB.

TELUS Exclusive Partner Program offers: get 30GB for $40/mo in Quebec or 65GB for $55/mo in other regions, on a 24-month Easy Payment agreement.

Save up to 50% on select accessories. Plus, get your accessories for $0 upfront plus taxes with TELUS Easy Payment.

Get a Samsung Galaxy S23 for only $12.29 per month with Bring-It-Back. Plus, trade in your current device and get up to $150 in bill credits.

Ongoing deals:

Bring your own device and get a $5 monthly bill credit for two years on a $55+ plan in Quebec. Shop phones or bring your own device and save $10 monthly for two years on a $80+ plan in other regions.

Save the $60 connection fee when you shop Mobility online.

Get 6 months of Apple Music free when you buy an eligible device.

Get a bonus 1GB with auto payment options using promo code AUTO1GB. Available on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 90 and 150 prepaid plans in Quebec, or Talk, Text & Data 45 and 55 prepaid plans in other regions.

Bonus 4GB for 18 months available for new activations on Talk, Text & Data 35, 90 and 150 prepaid plans. (Excluding Quebec)

Quebec exclusive offer: Bonus 8GB per month plus, get a bonus 1GB with auto payment options, using promo code QCBONUS8GB. Available on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 45 & 55 prepaid plans.

Quebec exclusive offer: Bonus 5GB per month plus, get a bonus 1GB with auto payment options, using promo code QCBONUS5GB. Available on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 35 prepaid plans.

New activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 90 and 150 prepaid plans include the Long Distance Saver add-on for $0.

Save up to $1,102 on the Galaxy S23 Ultra

Splash into savings and get 50GB of data for $65 per month in Quebec and get 120GB of data for $85 per month in other regions.

Upgrade and save up to $610 on iPhone 15 when you trade in an eligible device.

Save 70% on the best entertainment when you add Stream+. Add Stream+ to any new or existing Mobility plan for just $10 per month for 3 months.

Get a bonus 250 MB with auto payment options using promo code AUTO250, on new activations on Nationwide Talk & Text 25 prepaid plan.

Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an eligible Apple Watch.

Share your phone’s unlimited data with your smartwatch or tablet for $15 extra per month.

Refer a friend to TELUS Mobility and you both get a $50 bill credit.

Enjoy your ICI TOU.TV EXTRA subscription included with your TELUS plan (QC).

Bundle your services and get up to $40 off each month (QC)

Save big on the flashiest phones with Bring‑It‑Back

Browse Telus cell phone plan

New deals:

Promotion on : $34/mo & $45/mo

For a limited time, subscribe to a 5G 20GB plan for only $34/month.

Black Friday deals start now. Hurry to take advantage of the great deals this year with a 5G 50GB CAN-US 90-day plan for only $40/month.

Ongoing deals:

For a limited time, pay $0 for an eSIM card. New activations only.

Earn Public Points every month and use them towards monthly payments, add-ons, and more.

Browse Public Mobile cell phone plans

Ongoing deals:

Get 18GB bonus with $40/mo 4G talk & text and with $35 3G talk & text for 12 months

Get 21GB bonus with $40/mo &$50/mo 3G talk & text and with $45/mo, $55, $65, $75 4G talk & text for 12 months

Get 3.5GB bonus data for 12 months with $30/mo with 4G data, talk & text

Get 25GB of bonus data on plans $40+ on your first anniversary date

250MB bonus with Autopay on Talk & Text $15/mo plan and 500MB bonus with $25/mo

Get 5GB bonus with $30/mo 3G talk & text and with $35/mo 4G talk & text for 12 months

Browse Chatr cell phone plans

New deals:

Get 40 GB for $40/mo when you bring your own phone. (Excluding Quebec)

Get an iPhone 14 for $0 down. With Sweet Pay on eligible 2-year plans. Taxes extra.

Get Google Pixel 7 for only $1/mo. With Sweet Pay on eligible 2-year plans. Taxes extra.

Save up to 75% on the pre-loved phones you want.

Credit of $10 for 24 months on the Unlimited nationwide 60GB 5G data and Pay per use data plans. New activations when you bring your own device. (Excluding Quebec)

Credit of $5 for 24 months on the Unlimited nationwide 50GB 5G data plan and the 50GB data, talk & text plan. Credit of $10 for 24 months on the Pay per use data plan. New activations when you bring your own device. (Quebec only)

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S23 FE for only $5/mo. With Sweet Pay™ on eligible 2-year plans. Taxes extra.

Ongoing deals:

Get 20 GB for $34/mo in Quebec or 20 GB for $39/mo in other regions, when you bring your own phone.

Get 250MB Bonus Data with Canada-wide $15 prepaid plan in QC and Canada-wide $15 and $25 prepaid plans in other regions, on Auto Payment Options.

Get 10GB Bonus data with Unlimited Canada-wide $45, $55, $75 and $85 prepaid plans, on Auto Payment Options. (Excluding Quebec)

Get 500MB Bonus Data with Province-wide $20 prepaid plan and Canada-wide $25 prepaid plan in QC and Canada-wide $30 prepaid plan in other regions, on Auto Payment Options.

Get a mobile plan and home internet plan for $75/mo. After a credit of $25/mo for 12 months. Current price: $100/mo (ON).

Get 2GB Bonus data with Unlimited Canada-wide $32, $34, $37 and $43 prepaid plans in QC and Unlimited Canada-wide $35 and $40 prepaid plans in other regions, on Auto Payment Options.

Get 2GB Bonus data with Unlimited Province-wide $28, $30, $33 and $39 prepaid plans, on Auto Payment Options (QC).

Get unlimited nationwide 5G data for less. Starting at $50/mo in QC and $55/mo in other regions.

Shop online and get $60 waived of connection service fee.

Value-packed mobile plans and home internet. Now starting at $57/mo when you bring your own phone (QC).

Crave is available as an add-on for TV for only $20/mo. Hook up today and get 2 months free.

Add TV to your Unlimited Internet starting from $25/mo in QC and $35/mo in ON.

Hot phones starting from $0 down, 0% APR

Refer a Friend to get $50 in bill credits each when they join the Virgin Plus party.

Get a Google Chromecast when you hook up with TV on a 6-month term

Get up to $700 off a hot new device when you trade in your old one.

Browse Virgin Plus cell phone plans

Noticeable price changes:

Ongoing deals:

Freedom is waiving long-distance and SMS charges for customers to Israel, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip until Nov 30, 2023. Roaming charges for customers in those regions will also be waived during that period.

Get the new value-packed plan with 50GB of data that you can use in Canada and the United States for $45/mo. when you bring your own phone. Price includes a $5/mo. credit for 24 months.

Get 1,000 long-distance minutes per month for 24 months to 14 destinations when you activate a new line or upgrade your phone on $29+/mo. plans, after Digital Discount

Switch to Freedom and get a nationwide unlimited plan with 50GB of 5G data for $45/mo. Select post-secondary institutions.

Refer a friend and get a $25 service credit for each referral. Save up to $250 a year

Browse Freedom Mobile cell phone plans

Noticeable price changes:

Ongoing deals:

Sign up for noSTRINGS Prepaid Auto Top-ups and get a $20 bonus.

Sign up contract-free on any noSTRINGS Prepaid Talk + Text + Data or Unlimited plan and save $10/mo. for 8 months. That’s $80 in savings!

Get 3 months free data and a $0 activation fee when activating an Apple Watch (Cellular + GPS).

Save up to $200 when you purchase a new iPhone and Apple Watch (GPS + Cellular). Available in-store only. Plus, get 3 months of free watch data and $0 activation fee when you activate your Apple Watch (GPS + Cellular)

New Crave subscribers get 50% off for the first 3 months!

Get infiNET 150 and TV for as low as $75/mo. with a 2-year Internet contract when bundled with wireless. Plus, get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for the first 12 months!

infiNET 1 Gig $99.95mo. for 24 months with a 2-year Internet contract when bundled with wireless

Upgrade to the next fastest plan at no additional cost for 1 month

Get up to $600 in-store credit toward a new wireless device and accessories when you trade in your old device.

Sign up for SaskTel Internet on a monthly plan and save 50% for 3 months + get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi for only $5/mo. for first 3 months

Switch to a 2-year Internet contract plan and save $10/mo. off the regular price

Get unlimited calling with our Anytime North America Long Distance plan—all for one low monthly price

Get our 10 most popular calling features, including Call Display & Name Display, for just $10/mo. Add on Voice Mail for only $2/mo. more

Browse SaskTel cell phone plan percent

Noticeable price changes:

New deals:

Buy Mobile online & get a $100 welcome credit and free shipping

Bring your own phone and save $5/mo for 24 months

Order a Bundle and get a $50 credit when you self-install

Add Mobile to other popular Eastlink services and save up to $30/mo, forever!

Ongoing deals:

Refer a friend to Eastlink Mobile and you both get a $25 credit. (Available on Rollover Data or Unlimited Data plans).

Bring Your Own Phone and Enjoy Data Plans

Get the Smartphone you Want for $0 Down with easyTab

Get up to $200 When you Switch to Eastlink

Browse Eastlink cell phone plans

Noticeable price changes:

Ongoing deals:

200 Mbps for $49/month.

40 GB for $40/month. The perfect plan to fill up on data.

Activate your first plan with the referral code of a friend, and you’ll each receive a $25 referral bonus

A supercharged voicemail for IOS and Android phones, at only $2 per month

Enjoy a 12-month warranty on new phones and a 6-month warranty on Preloved phones

Browse Fizz cell phone plans

Ongoing deals:

Disney+ auto-renews at $11.99/mo thereafter, subject to change.

Bill credits: $100 bill credit with Fibre + Internet and $50 bill credit with Internet & Streaming (QC, AB & BC)

Sign up for Disney+ and get up to 12 months free.

Bill credits: $100 bill credit with Fibre + Internet and TV and $50 bill credit with Internet & Streaming in (ON, SK & MB)

Order your plan online and save an extra $50

If you’re looking for a lower-level TV plan than Total TV, check out the Limited TV plan for $25/mo.

Browse Shaw cell phone plans

Ongoing deals:

$50 OFF The MaxWest Nitro N62 with the purchase of a $100 Top Up.

Browse cell phone plans

New deals:

Monthly plan costs $20/mo, and total data includes an auto top-up bonus of 250/mo

Ongoing deals:

Get an additional 5% of the value of every Top-Up in points when you sign up for Auto-Allowance or Allowance with your PC Financial Mastercard or PC Money

20,000 PC Optimum points after two months of service

Browse cell phone plans

Ongoing deals:

Get 21GB/mo of bonus data for 24 months

Get 250MB /mo. of bonus data after making 6 monthly payments. Plus, get an additional 750MB/mo. of bonus data on a minimum $25/mo. Plan after making 12 monthly payments.

Sign up with Lucky Mobile and Refer-A-Friend to earn a $50 credit!

Get a cheap phone plan from $15/mo.

Browse cell phone plans