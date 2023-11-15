PS5 owners can get up to six months of Apple Music for free

PlayStation 5 owners can snag up to six months of Apple Music for free through their consoles.

From now until November 15th, 2024, new Apple Music subscribers can receive six months free, while returning subscribers get five months.

To claim the offer, you’ll have to visit the Apple Music app on your PS5. You can look for it through the PS5’s search bar or under ‘All apps’ in the Media tab.

Find the Apple Music app from your PS5 console’s search bar, or find it under “All apps” in the Media tab. From there, you’ll have to sign into your Apple ID account to get your free Apple Music.

In Canada, Apple Music costs $10.99/month, so you’ll save a total of either $54.95 or $65.94 depending on what kind of subscriber you are.

This isn’t the first time Apple has partnered with PlayStation on free subscriptions to one of its services. In 2021, the Cupertino, California-based tech giant offered six months of Apple TV+ to PlayStation users. The Apple TV app was also one of the PS5’s first media apps.

Source: PlayStation